It’s been almost a full year since Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took office, and she’s commemorating her first anniversary with a tour of her city.

This week, Bass is attending “events in West Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, East Los Angeles, Mid-City, South Los Angeles, San Pedro and Downtown,” her office said in a news release.

“This year, we’ve locked arms and DELIVERED for the people of L.A.,” Bass wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I’ll be criss-crossing the city this week highlighting results of our urgent action to house people, increase safety, open LA for business, build a greener city and improve city services.”

On Monday, Bass is highlighting transit and sustainability with press conferences on topics like making Metro safer for passengers and water reclamation.

Other issues of note include the local economy and businesses, homelessness and housing, and police and public safety.