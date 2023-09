An infant who suffered serious burn injuries in Lancaster on Sunday was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, authorities announced.

Tactical medics with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Air Rescue team assisted medical personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department by flying the 1-year-old child to the hospital, authorities said in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tactical medics with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department seen flying a 1-year-old child suffering from burn injuries to the hospital on Sept. 24, 2023. (LASD)

No information was provided on how the child was injured, nor the extent of the burns.