First responders with the San Bernardino County Fire Department on Monday rescued a 1-year-old Australian Shepard, named Seamus, from a storm drain.
While on a walk, the pup got away from his owner and before she could grab him, Seamus found his way into a flood basin with fast-moving water that swept him away, SBCFD said in a social media post.
The owners began looking for their dog and first responders were dispatched to help.
During the search, an employee at an RV facility on East Redlands Boulevard flagged firefighters down. The man told crew members that they’d heard a dog barking and then witnessed the Australian Shepard floating down the channel.
The man followed Seamus and saw him find his way out of the water and into an access tube.
Firefighters found the pup staring at them from the bottom of the tube, where he was mired in trash and debris nearly a mile away from where he had entered the storm drain.
Crews were able to use a ladder to bring the Seamus to safety.
“After assessing the dog he seemed uninjured & in good spirits,” SBCFD said.
The Australian Shepard was equipped with both a conventional ID tag and an Apple AirTag that helped track him down and aided crews in reuniting Seamus with his family.