First responders with the San Bernardino County Fire Department on Monday rescued a 1-year-old Australian Shepard, named Seamus, from a storm drain.

While on a walk, the pup got away from his owner and before she could grab him, Seamus found his way into a flood basin with fast-moving water that swept him away, SBCFD said in a social media post.

The owners began looking for their dog and first responders were dispatched to help.

During the search, an employee at an RV facility on East Redlands Boulevard flagged firefighters down. The man told crew members that they’d heard a dog barking and then witnessed the Australian Shepard floating down the channel.

The man followed Seamus and saw him find his way out of the water and into an access tube.

Firefighters found the pup staring at them from the bottom of the tube, where he was mired in trash and debris nearly a mile away from where he had entered the storm drain.

A 1-year-old Australian Shepard, named Seamus, stares up at rescuers from a storm drain. (SBCFD)

Crew member with San Bernardino County Fire Department seen here with a 1-year-old Australian Shepard he helped rescue from a storm drain (SBCFD)

Seamus, a 1-year-old Australian Shepard, drying out in the wind after he was rescued from a storm drain by first responders on Jan. 16, 2023 (SBCFD)

Seamus, an Australian Shepard, making himself comfortable in a fire truck after being rescued from a storm drain on Jan. 16, 2023 (SBCFD)

Seamus, an Australian Shepard, seen here with first responders after the dog was rescued from a storm drain on Jan. 16, 2023 (SBCFD)

First responders pose with the owners of an Australian Shepard after the dog was rescued from a storm drain on Jan. 16, 2023 (SBCFD)

Crews were able to use a ladder to bring the Seamus to safety.

“After assessing the dog he seemed uninjured & in good spirits,” SBCFD said.

The Australian Shepard was equipped with both a conventional ID tag and an Apple AirTag that helped track him down and aided crews in reuniting Seamus with his family.