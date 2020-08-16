1-year-old dies after being run over by car service driver who had dropped him and dad off at Long Beach home

A 1-year-old boy died Saturday after being struck by the vehicle of a car service driver who was dropping him and his dad off at their Long Beach home, officials said.

The boy and his father had just stepped out of the car and were outside their home in the the area of Lei Drive and Polynesian Drive around 8 p.m. when the boy ran in front of the car, the Long Beach Police Department said a preliminary investigation revealed.

“As the father and juvenile exited the vehicle, the father became momentarily distracted, and the juvenile ran in front of the vehicle,” Long Beach Police said. “The driver then pulled away from the curb, failing to see the juvenile in front of the vehicle, and subsequently striking him with a front tire.”

Officers arrived at the scene to find Long Beach Fire Department paramedics treating the young boy.

He was then rushed to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not named the child, who they previously described as being 2 years old.

The driver remained at the scene for the investigation and was not arrested police said. Officials did not provide information on the car service the driver worked for.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Long Beach police Detective Brian Ekrem at 562-570-7132. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.