10-acre brush fire sparks above homes in Sunland; no evacuations in place

Firefighters were working to protect homes in Sunland after a brush fire broke out Friday in the hills south of Big Tujunga Canyon Road, officials said.

The blaze sparked around 1 p.m. above the 8100 block of Ellengogen Street. It covered about 10 acres by 2 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a series of alerts.

The nature of the terrain was slowing the flames’ forward progress, but they could spread faster if wind kicks up. The winds have been around 10 mph, according to LAFD.

Firefighters said they were defending homes along Rhodesia Avenue to ensure none are damaged.

However, no evacuations are currently in place, LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the blaze charring a hillside surrounded by residences. There was one structure within the area that was burning, but officials appeared to have protected it from the flames.

So far, no structures have been damaged, officials said.

Crews from LAFD and the Angeles National Forest were battling the fire both on the ground and in the air.

A man was detained for questioning; however, there was no confirmation the blaze was suspicious is nature, LAFD said. Its cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.