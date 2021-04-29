Evacuations in place as Country Fire threatens homes in Thousand Oaks

Evacuations are underway as a 24-acre brush fire, dubbed the Country Fire, broke out Thursday afternoon in the Thousand Oaks area and is threatening some homes, Ventura County Fire Department said.

The evacuation orders were announced for Via Colinas and Country Valley Road, as well as portions of Lakeview Boulevard.

The current road closures are Thousand Oaks Boulevard from Lakeview Canyon to Via Merida. All access to a Lake View Blvd and Via Merida is currently shutdown, according to the fire department.

The Fire Department reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. that firefighters were dispatched to what was then a 1-acre fire.

Both ground crews and aircraft crews were working together to extinguish the flames. About 60 firefighting resources are battling the flames.

As of now, the fire department’s focus is structure protection as the fire spreads towards Via Colinas and Country Valley Road.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office will be controlling traffic and notifying nearby residents.

