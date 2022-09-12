Thick black smoke billows from a fire in the Riverside area on Sept. 12, 2022. (Riverside County Fire Department)

Ten acres of cardboard and outside storage have burned in a fire at a Riverside-area business Monday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of Opportunity Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire, dubbed the Opportunity incident, was soon upgraded to a five-alarm blaze and thick, black smoke billowed in the area.

One firefighter suffered an injury described as non life threatening while battling the fire.

Opportunity Way between Van Buren Blvd and Meridian Parkway was closed amid the firefight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.