10 arrested in downtown L.A. protest over shooting of Jacob Blake

Ten people were arrested during a protest in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Those taken into custody were suspected of different acts, including vandalism, assault on a police officer and interference with arrests, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

Video from the scene showed several men being detained by LAPD officers near a tunnel in the area of Third and Figueroa streets, where police in skirmish lines surrounded protesters late Wednesday night.

Earlier that evening, hundreds took to the streets of downtown L.A. near the Hall of Justice to decry the police shooting of Blake, a Black man shot seven times in the back by Kenosha officers on Sunday as he leaned into his car, where his children were seated.

His family said the shooting will likely leave him paralyzed from the waist down.

The protest in L.A. had been peaceful around 5 p.m., when no arrests had been made at that point, LAPD told the Los Angeles Times.

Some began spray painting graffiti on the doors of the U.S. Bank Tower about 11 p.m., then they marched to the tunnel where they were confronted by officers and scuffles broke out, according to the Times.

The demonstrators were joining thousands of others around the country protesting against police violence, including nightly protests in Kenosha. On Wednesday, a 17-year-old was arrested in the fatal shooting of two people during a protest there.