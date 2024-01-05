The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 10 people Thursday in an area of the city that is considered a hotspot for prostitution and sex trafficking.

The LAPD’s Southeast Area Vice Unit conducted a sting operation Thursday afternoon using undercover officers posing as commercial sex workers.

During the operation, officers arrested ten people for solicitation for the purpose of prostitution, who were all cited and released.

They’ve been identified as Elmar Veliz, 23; Luis Pedro Pusul, 32; Alfred Steve Ramirez, 20; Marco Antonio Solano Jr., 33; Jesus Alberto Tamayo, 21; William Perez, 35; Rodolfo Martinez, 50; Billy Joel Hernandez, 24; Gerardo Arellano, 44; and Delby Josue Zuniga, 36.

All ten are residents of Los Angeles, police said.

The Southeast Area Vice Unit runs prostitution stings targeting sex purchasers and human traffickers along the Figueroa Corridor in South Los Angeles, a region of the city notorious for illegal sex work.

In 2023, officers made 367 arrests in the region and surrounding areas and rescued 14 minors who were identified as victims of human trafficking.

The unit has partnered with nonprofit organizations including Journey Out, Saving Innocence and Children of the Night to provide services to these survivors.

Anyone with information about suspected prostitution or human trafficking in South Los Angeles is encouraged to contact the LAPD Southeast Vice Unit at 213-972-1017. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.