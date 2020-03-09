10 Cal State Long Beach students self-isolating over concerns of possible COVID-19 exposure

Ten Cal State Long Beach students are self-isolating amid concerns they may have been exposed to coronavirus during a recent event in Washington, D.C., officials announced Sunday.

College officials said the students have not shown any symptoms after attending an event last week in Washington, D.C., where three attendees — who are not connected to the campus — tested positive for COVID-19, which is caused by the new coronavirus. The self-isolation is being done “out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Kimberly Fodran, co-director of student health services at the college, said in a prepared statement.

The college did not specify what out-of-state event the students were attending.

“Because one of our attendees at the event in Washington lives in student housing, that facility is also being specially cleaned as a preventative measure,” the statement read. “As noted in an email to campus yesterday, our campus has initiated additional cleaning protocols across campus.”

