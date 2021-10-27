10-day application period for L.A.’s guaranteed income program to open Friday

Mayor Eric Garcetti delivering his State of the City address in April, when he announced plans for a guaranteed income program.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

The application window for a new $1,000-a-month cash assistance program in Los Angeles run by City Hall kicks off Friday, making L.A. the biggest city in the nation to launch such an initiative.

The city’s guaranteed basic income program will give 3,200 Los Angeles households the monthly stipend for a year. The 10-day application period opens Friday, when officials say they will release details about how to apply. Recipients will be announced in early January.

Recipients will be randomly selected by the city’s research partner, the Center for Guaranteed Income Research, city officials said.

To qualify, applicants must live within the city of L.A., have an income at or below the federal poverty level, have at least one dependent child or be pregnant, be at least 18 years of age or older and have experienced financial and/or medical hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.