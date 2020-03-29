10 employees, 7 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Burbank nursing home; 2 residents have died

Ambulance emergency medical technicians pick up a patient, whose condition is unknown, from Alameda Care Center on West Alameda Avenue in Burbank on Friday. The center is reporting multiple positive cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 among its senior residents. (Raul Roa/Burbank Leader via Los Angeles Times)

Two residents have died from COVID-19 at a Burbank nursing home where five other residents and 10 employees have also come down with the virus, officials said Saturday.

The outbreak at the Alameda Care Center, 925 W. Alameda Ave., is one of several at nursing homes and similar facilities throughout Southern California, according to Los Angeles County health officials.

Of the seven residents diagnosed with novel coronavirus, two have succumbed to the illness, while three were receiving treatment at a hospital and two were recovering at the nursing home, Alameda Care Center spokeswoman Elizabeth Tyler said.

The 10 employees who tested positive for the virus all showed no symptoms Saturday, she said. One additional employee was tested and received a negative result.

The announcement came hours after authorities in San Bernardino County announced that 12 cases of COVID-19 had been detected at the Cedar Mountain Post Acute nursing home in Yucaipa. The outbreak marked San Bernardino County’s first confirmed clustered outbreak, officials said.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Friday that at least three nursing homes in the the county had reported at least three cases of novel coronavirus.