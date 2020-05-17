Firefighters injured, multiple buildings on fire after explosion in downtown L.A.

The site of an explosion in downtown L.A. on May 16, 2020. (@seanmiura/Twitter)

Several firefighters were injured and multiple buildings were set ablaze after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, the the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The explosion was reported around 6:30 p.m. while firefighters were responding to a fire at a one-story structure at 327 E. Boyd St., according to LAFD.

Video showed dark plumes of smoke billowing over the area and flames shooting up from one of the buildings.

LAFD estimated that 10 firefighters were hurt.

The department upgraded the incident to ” a major emergency” and over 230 responded to the fire, going into defensive mode as they battled the flames, LAFD said about 7 p.m.

“A medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters,” LAFD said.

No information was available on the conditions of the firefighters or the nature of their injuries.

It’s unclear what ignited the blaze or set off the explosion and no further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sounded like a flyover but no. FIRE! A few blocks away from my loft in #DTLA pic.twitter.com/LOUT21pMAW — Celia (@5thandspring) May 17, 2020

Major fire in Little Tokyo/downtown Los Angeles at San Pedro and Third. Dangerously close to Skid Row residents, senior and low income housing. Major smoke screen, ash is raining for blocks. pic.twitter.com/s4coh3xbgq — sean miura (@seanmiura) May 17, 2020