Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other local officials held a news conference Monday morning to update Angelenos on the closure of the 10 Freeway through downtown Los Angeles.

“To the 300,000 people who would normally drive on this stretch of the 10 and to those who live, work or have appointments or schools in the area, as we made clear yesterday, this was a huge fire and the damage will not be fixed in an instant,” Bass said during her 6 a.m. address.

“Engineers have worked all night and are working right now to determine our path forward,” Bass continued. “I have made it clear with our local, state and federal partners that any unnecessary bureaucracy or delays are not happening here.”

How long the freeway would be shut down remains unclear after the massive pallet yard fire over the weekend that prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency to help facilitate cleanup and repairs.

No cars are seen on the 10 Freeway through downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

The fire was first reported early Saturday around 12:30 a.m. near East 14th and Alameda streets underneath the freeway. It engulfed both sides of 14th Street underneath the 10, eventually melting some of the freeway’s steel guardrails and damaging firetrucks.

The governor said the investigation into the cause of the fire should finish Monday morning, which would allow for more hazmat work to proceed. That needs to happen before engineers can get a better look at the damage to the freeway.

“Our structural engineers need to assess the integrity of the bridge columns, and also assess fully the deck underneath the bridge,” California Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin said. “We want to do this safely and let our engineers do their work and make their assessments so that repairs can get on the way as quickly as possible.”

The blaze forced officials to close the freeway between Alameda Street and Santa Fe Avenue in both directions and prompted several interchanges to be shut down.

The following closures will remain in place until further notice:

Northbound 5 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

Southbound 5 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

Westbound 60 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

The westbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Soto Street

The eastbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Alameda Street

The westbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Santa Fe Avenue

I-10 West and Eastbound detour routes (Caltrans)

Newsom and Bass toured the site Sunday but offered no timetable for the reopening of the freeway.

Few details were initially provided about the entity leasing the property but the governor said their lease had expired and that litigation was ongoing.

There were also reports that more than a dozen people were living at an encampment near where the fire started. Those people have been put into housing and no injuries were reported, according to the mayor.

Local officials urged people to avoid the area as much as possible and use public transportation to get into downtown L.A. in the near future.

Los Angeles Unified School District students were informed Sunday that all schools and offices would be open Monday.

Angelenos are encouraged to stay updated on road closures, alternate route suggestions, additional transportation options and freeway repair estimates from Caltrans by regularly visiting L.A.’s Emergency Management Department website.