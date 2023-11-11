A large storage fire shut down part of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, and the closure is expected to last at least 24 hours, officials said.

The blaze was first reported around 1:46 a.m. at a storage yard near East 14th and Alameda streets, preliminary indication from the Los Angeles Fire Department indicated.

Fire had engulfed both sides of 14th Street underneath the 10, and the heat was so intense that it melted some of the freeway’s steel guardrails, according to LAFD Public Information Officer David Ortiz.

“Firefighters mounted a very heroic defense against this fire, and they saved three buildings they were looking to protect,” Ortiz told KTLA 5’s Erin Myers. “But the flame lengths were to the point where…steel was melted [and] concrete is falling.”

More than 160 firefighters and a helicopter were brought out to battle the blaze, which erupted near a pallet yard underneath the freeway.

A large pallet fire closed part of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning. (RMGNews)

Firefighters battle a fire near an overpass in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

The 10 is shut down between Alameda Street and Santa Fe Avenue, and officials say the closure will last more than 24 hours while Caltrans crews inspect the structural integrity of the overpass.

“If you’re coming out of downtown, everything is being diverted on the 10 East at Alameda,” said Roberto Gomez with the California Highway Patrol. “If you’re coming into downtown, the East L.A. interchange is completely being diverted.”

According to Officer Gomez, the following interchanges are either being diverted or are completely shut down:

Northbound 5 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

Southbound 5 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

Westbound 60 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

“Take alternate routes and expect delays,” Gomez said. “Please be patient.”

Residents of a homeless encampment underneath the overpass were able to escape with no injuries, according to fire officials.

Several vehicles parked nearby were completely torched, video shows.

Firefighters were seen putting out hot spots as of 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Caltrans crews cannot begin to inspect the structure until the flames are completely extinguished, LAFD officials said.

According to LAFD Public Information Officer David Ortiz, despite a firefighting robot and an excavator being deployed, crews are expected to be out through Saturday morning and into the afternoon.