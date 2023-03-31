The 10 Freeway is shut down in both directions in East Los Angeles after a pursuit ended in a police shooting Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 10:50 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near the Eastern Avenue off-ramp and the southbound 710 Freeway transition, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Monterey Park police were chasing a driver when the pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting, though it is unknown if anyone was injured.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident to assist in the investigation.

A SigAlert was ordered in the area, closing both sides of the freeway.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed multiple police vehicles on the empty highway in the area, but traffic backed up for miles.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.