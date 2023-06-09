Ten suspects were arrested in connection to a series of robberies in multiple cities throughout Orange County that lasted for six months.

According to Anaheim and Placentia police, 13 robberies occurred between June and December 2022 in several cities including Anaheim, Buena Park, La Habra, Orange, Placentia, Santa Ana, and Stanton. The robberies took place while the victims were trying to sell property using online marketplaces and platforms. The suspects were armed during many of the incidents.

Placentia authorities and the Anaheim Police Department’s Gang Unit worked together during the investigation to identify the suspects. During the investigation, authorities discovered that nine of the 10 suspects lived in Anaheim and were members of an Anaheim criminal street gang.

Detectives arrested nine juvenile suspects and one adult suspect and recovered two firearms, narcotics, and stolen property during search warrants. The suspects were booked in the Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery and other charges.

Police believe there may be additional victims of unreported robberies. Anyone with information on the robberies is urged to call Placentia PD Detective Martinez at 714-993-8113 or Anaheim PD Investigator Rothans at 714-765-1466.