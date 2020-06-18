10 LAPD officers taken off street amid investigations into protest response

LAPD officer Decote watches for people tossing debris from tall buildings as dozens of protesters are arrested for curfew violations on Broadway on June 2, 2020.(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Ten Los Angeles police officers have been taken off the street and assigned to desk duties pending internal investigations into their actions during recent protests, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Those investigations are among dozens that have been launched by the LAPD amid a wave of criticism for officers’ forceful and at times violent response to protests over recent police killings of Black people, including George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The LAPD has not described the specific actions of the 10 officers removed from field duty, though Chief Michel Moore has said that several were involved in a recorded incident in which officers surrounded and smashed the window of a car in Van Nuys after a citywide curfew had gone into effect.

Moore said those officers’ actions concerned him enough to sideline them pending a full investigation into the circumstances. But he also said the department has not passed judgment on the officers.

