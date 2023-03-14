Authorities investigate the vandalism of several Tesla vehicles parked in a lot in Carson on March 14, 2023. (KTLA)

The windows of 10 Teslas were smashed in while they were parked in a Carson lot early Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the lot at 20151 S. Main St. and found the vandalized vehicles, officials told KTLA.

It does not appear that any property was taken from the vehicles at the off-site lot for the car company.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Video from the scene showed several Sheriff’s Department vehicles in the lot.

No further details about the incident have been released.