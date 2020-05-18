10-year-old boy killed in car-to-car shooting as he traveled with parents in La Puente

A homicide investigation into the fatal car-to-car shooting of a 10-year-old boy who was traveling in in La Puente is continuing Monday morning.

The shooting occurred about 9:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of North Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The boy was seated in the vehicle with his parents when someone in another car drove up and fired at them, a family member said.

The victim was struck in the upper body by at least one gunshot, the news release stated.

The boy, identified by the family member as Sebastian Falcon, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities described the shooter’s vehicle only as a dark-colored sedan.

No possible motive for the shooting has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.