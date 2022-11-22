A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County on Saturday.

Victorville Police say the incident happened when the girl was crossing Seventh Street near E. Sand Street in Victorville around 5:42 p.m.

The victim was walking with her family when the suspect, 19-year-old Seth Moeller from Oro Grande, struck the girl with his Kia Forte sedan.

Moeller didn’t stop driving and fled the scene, police said. The girl suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a local trauma center where she remains hospitalized.

Officers were able to track down Moeller at his Oro Grande home within 12 hours of the hit-and-run. He was arrested on charges of a felony hit and run with injuries along with outstanding warrants for driving without a license.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.