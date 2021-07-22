100 firefighters respond to ‘major emergency’ blaze burning at former grocery store in Sun Valley

More than 100 firefighters responded to a blaze Thursday that erupted in a vacant building that once housed a grocery store in Sun Valley.

Heavy fire was reported about 3 a.m. coming from the one-story commercial building located in the 8000 block of North Vineland Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Firefighters were forced into a defensive mode as they fought the blaze, which was declared a “major emergency” by the Fire Department.

Streams deployed from outside the building were making progress on the blaze, according to an update from the Fire Department about 4:20 a.m.

An arson team was responding to the scene to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The 80,000 square-foot building was constructed in 1958, according to the Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

