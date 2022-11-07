A massive white fir Christmas tree arrived at the Grove shopping center in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles Monday.

The 100-foot tree arrived from Mt. Shasta in Northern California on a flatbed truck and was placed by crane in the center of the outdoor mall’s park.

Representatives from the Grove said the tree will be decorated with thousands of lights and ornaments ahead of a tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 20 — an event that will be broadcast by CBS.

The arrival of the tree marks the beginning of the holiday season at the shopping center. Throughout the remainder of the year, the Grove will have holiday events planned, including Santa’s workshop opening on Nov. 21, nightly snowfalls starting on Nov. 25, and a Menorah lighting ceremony on Dec. 20.

Other Christmas trees can be found at other Caruso Properties locations in L.A., which will have their own lighting ceremonies on Nov. 18.