1,000-gallon sewage spill prompts closure of section of beach along Newport Bay

Orange County health officials have closed a roughly half-mile section of the Newport Beach coast to ocean sports due to a sewage spill.

Approximately 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Newport Bay after an operator error during routine maintenance of a sewer main line in Newport Beach, the Orange County Health Agency said in a news release Monday.

The spill prompted officials to close the bay water area to water contact sports from Bayside Drive Beach to China Cove.

The closure will remain in effect until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards, the health agency said.

For information regarding Orange County ocean, bay or harbor postings and closures, call 714-433-6400 or visit the county’s website. To report a sewage spill, call 714-433-6419.