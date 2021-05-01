1,000 gallons of asphalt spill from tanker on 5 Fwy, prompting closure of all northbound lanes near Gorman

All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway were closed near Gorman after a big rig spilled 1,000 gallons of asphalt onto the roadway early Saturday morning, officials said.

The freeway was closed south of State Route 138 before 5 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

It’s unclear when lanes will reopen. Around 6:45 a.m., CHP said lanes may be closed for at least another three hours.

Traffic was being diverted to the eastbound lanes of State Route 138, then to Gorman Post Road and back to the 5 Freeway, according to Caltrans.

The trailer “snapped in half” and covered the roadway with asphalt, according to logs on the CHP incident page.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

It’s unclear what caused the spill and no further details were immediately available.

