1,000 turkeys and sides being given to families at Boyle Heights turkey giveaway

Residents lined up in Boyle Heights Monday morning for a free turkey giveaway as supply chain issues continued to fuel rising prices for Thanksgiving foods.

The Inner-City Games and Hollenbeck Police Business Council will distribute 1,000 turkeys and sides to families in its 40th Annual Miracle on 1st Street Turkey Giveaway.

“Turkeys cost more than last year,” organizers said. “We strive to ensure that families have a turkey on the table so they can enjoy their family and celebrations.”

The giveaway is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Hollenbeck Youth Center on 2015 East 1st Street.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 22, 2021.