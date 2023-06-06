A reward is being offered for information on the murder of Eric Gregory Brown III in Long Beach on May 9, 2023. (Brown Family)

A $10,000 reward is being offered Tuesday for information on the drive-by shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Long Beach.

On May 9, Eric Gregory Brown III was walking on the sidewalk with friends near the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue around 11:32 p.m.

A vehicle with at least two male suspects inside pulled up near Brown and opened fire, striking the boy, according to Long Beach Police.

Brown, along with a 14-year-old female who was also shot, were transported to a local hospital.

Brown later died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The 14-year-old girl sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body and a 13-year-old female at the scene remained uninjured, police said.

Details remain limited as the suspects remain at large. Officials hope the $10,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction offered by L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn will help track down the drive-by shooters.

This new reward follows a previously announced $25,000 reward approved by the Long Beach City Council on May 23.

“Eric’s family is devastated,” said Supervisor Hahn. “I have heard from Long Beach residents who are still reeling from this murder. The person who did this is still out there. It is my hope that this reward is enough to move someone to come forward with information so that the Long Beach Police Department can solve this crime.”

“The shooting that took place last night is devastating,” said Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish on May 10. “A young boy’s life has been cut short due to an intolerable act of gun violence. While we mourn this loss as a community, our officers will not stop working to locate and arrest those responsible for this tragedy.”

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.