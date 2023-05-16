Michael Moreno is seen in an undated photo provided by his family.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on a man found shot to death at a San Dimas park.

On Dec. 23, 2018, the victim, Michael Moreno, 35, was found with gunshot wounds on the 200 block of South Acacia Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael was speaking with a friend at the park when the gunman approached and opened fire around 6:30 p.m. The 23-year-old friend was wounded, while Moreno died at the scene.

Loved ones remembered Michael as a “giant teddy bear” by those who knew him at a vigil held a few days after the deadly shooting.

The victim “wasn’t a violent person,” said Michael’s father, Miguel Moreno.

“Nobody would say a bad word about him,” said his uncle, Armando Moreno. “That’s the type of person he was.”

Detectives are still investigating whether the incident was gang-related, but they do not believe Michael was the intended target. Michael was not a gang member and had no gang affiliations, said LASD.

“I stand with Moreno’s family members who deserve answers, closure, and justice,” said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Michael was in the prime of his life. At 35, he had a bright future ahead of him, but it was violently cut short by murderers who haven’t faced consequences for their actions. I remain hopeful that extending this $10,000 reward will entice someone to step forward. Help us solve this tragedy and bring peace to a grieving family.”

The $10,000 reward was extended by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The reward was initially approved on March 1, 2022.

Authorities said Michael’s family remains “completely distressed by this tragedy” and are in contact with detectives and actively assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this shooting can call Detective Mark Perez at 323-890-5640. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.