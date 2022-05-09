The city of Carson is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the January killing of a 28-year-old man.

On Jan. 10, Rodquece Beezer was sitting in his car near the area of Northwood Avenue and Abbotston Street in Carson when he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

The City had originally offered a $50,000 reward for information related to the death of the 28-year-old Beezer, but that reward has since doubled.

Detective Campos of the Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Division, said Beezer was the son of an LAPD officer and urged anyone with information to come forward.

In a community alert shared by Campos on Twitter, city officials described the killing of Beezer as “senseless,” and said it could happen to “anyone sitting inside their vehicle.”

Anyone with information about the shooting death of Rodquece Beezer is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.