The family of a young woman gunned down two years ago gathered outside the West Covina Police Station Wednesday night in a plea for answers and justice, offering $100,000 reward in hopes that witnesses to the fatal incident will come forward.

Gabriela De Haro-Perez, 29, was shot in the head on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Amar Road and Azusa Avenue in West Covina at around 10 p.m.

De Haro-Perez and her husband were coming home from dinner when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting that investigators believe was a case of mistaken identity.

“Gabby deserved the world,” the 29-year-old’s husband, Aaron Perez, said at the press conference. ”She was my wife and my best friend. She had an amazing spirit full of life and love, but trying to live a life without her is something that we will never get used to. We live with the constant questions of who and why someone would do this to us. To know that the monsters who committed this heinous crime are still out there living with no consequences is unacceptable.”

Detectives have not released any details about a suspect vehicle but do believe there are people who know who committed this crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Covina Police Department.