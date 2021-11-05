101 Freeway closure: Both sides shut down in downtown L.A. area for weekend construction

For the second time in three weekends, a stretch of the 101 Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area will be shut down as crews continue construction on the Sixth Street Viaduct project.

The closure impacts a 2.5-mile stretch of the freeway and its on-ramps from the 10/101 interchange to the 5/10/101 split east of downtown, according to city officials. The westbound 60 Freeway to the 101 will also be inaccessible during the construction.

As was the case two weeks ago, both sides are slated to be shut down from 10 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Officials noted there were no major traffic delays the last time, and that the freeway and transition roads reopened early; the closure lasted 26 hours instead of the planned 41 hours.

The 110, 10, 5 and 710 freeways can all be used to get around the affected stretch.

The city provided a map of the closure as well as a list of detours.

A map of the 101 Freeway closure and recommended detours was provided by the city of Los Angeles.

During the freeway shutdown, the temporary frame supports will be safely removed from around the bridge, according to an update on the project. Officials say the arches over the 101 are fully supported and don’t need any further assistance from falsework.

The $588 million Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project is the largest bridge project in the city’s history. Construction is slated to be completed by next summer.

More information can be found on the sixthstreetviaduct.org website.