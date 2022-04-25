Multiple lanes of the 101 Freeway were closed Monday night after a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Vermont Avenue in East Hollywood.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a male pedestrian was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado in the far left lane of the freeway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and CHP requested that Caltrans shutdown through-traffic on the freeway for about an hour.

The two far right lanes of the freeway reopened around 10:20 p.m., but the left lanes were expected to remain closed for several hours.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

The crash is under investigation.