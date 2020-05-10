101 Freeway shut down in eastern Ventura County after propane truck catches fire

Firefighters put out flames engulfing a semi-truck along the 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks on May 10, 2020 (California Highway Patrol – Moorpark via Twitter)

A stretch of the 101 Freeway in eastern Ventura County was shut down in both directions Sunday morning after a propane truck caught fire, authorities said.

The freeway remained closed as of 8 a.m. following the fire near the Thousand Oaks Auto Mall, according to California Highway Patrol’s Moorpark Station. Authorities said it was unclear how long the lanes would be closed.

Just before 7 a.m., firefighters were using multiple water cannons to put out flames engulfing a semi-truck loaded with 500 small propane tanks, CHP officials said.

Officials diverted northbound freeway traffic at Westlake Boulevard while southbound traffic was being diverted at Hampshire Boulevard, authorities said.

CHP has told motorists to avoid the area. No further details were immediately available.

