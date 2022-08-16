A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria.

The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson.

A photo from the scene showed the woman’s Toyota Camry after it had hit the frame of the garage to the left of her open garage door.

Her home sustained minor damage and she suffered only minor injuries, Eliason added.

Thousands of “preventable” crashes involving drivers mistaking their accelerator for their brake pedal are reported every year, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Most crashes happen in parking lots and driveways, NHTSA research found. Women were more likely to blame a crash on pedal mixup, and older drivers and recently licensed drivers accounted for the majority of those crashes, according to a study from the NHTSA in 2012.

The woman in this crash, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital as a precaution.