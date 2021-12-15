105 Fwy closed in Hawthorne after possible car-to-car shooting: CHP

A SigAlert has been issued for the westbound 105 Freeway after a possible car-to-car shooting, the California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday night.

The possible shooting occurred at 7:17 p.m. east of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to Officer Brandt of the CHP.

Police are on scene investigating, leading to the closure, according to a tweet from the CHP.

Brandt did not have any information about any potential victims and their possible conditions, nor was there any information about how long the freeway will be closed.

