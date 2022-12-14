A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the fatal shooting of a Rancho Cucamonga teen at a Halloween party.

A young man and a young woman described as persons of interest in a Bloomington shooting are shown in photos provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 14, 2022.

Authorities on Wednesday said two persons of interest, a young man and young woman, are now being sought for questioning in connection with the killing of 15-year-old Robert Plyley.

The Alta Loma High School student was shot and killed at a party in the 10600 block of Geronimo Avenue in Bloomington early Nov. 1, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

An investigation revealed that a large party was held at the location and a fight broke out outside.



Authorities said video evidence showed the victim stepped in to stop a male from fighting a female and was struck by gunfire.

Cellphone video captured two involved people who authorities want to speak to.

The male is described as being between 16 and 20 years old, has black hair, a thin moustache and was wearing a white t-shirt. The female is described as also between 16 and 20 years old, with black hair and a medium build and was wearing a black t-shirt with a white logo that read “No justice, no pizza.”

Plyley’s family described him as ambitious, athletic and energetic.

“He loved to laugh and have fun, his energy was like no other,” his mom, Christina Mensen, said during a news conference Wednesday. “I miss my son, I miss his smile and his hugs, I miss his voice, his laugh.”

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting, or the persons of interest, is asked to call 800-78-CRIME.