$10K reward offered for information in fatal shooting of boy in La Puente

Sebastian Falcon is seen in a photo posted to a GoFundMe account.

Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the killing of a 10-year-old boy struck during a car-to-car shooting in La Puente in May.

Enrique Sebastian Falcon was riding in a family vehicle near the intersection of Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road about 9:15 p.m. May 17 when he was fatally shot.

The boy was in the backseat with his brother, and his mother and her boyfriend were in the front when another car drove up and someone fired at them, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said at the time.

Falcon, whose uncle said went by his middle name, was struck in the upper body by at least one gunshot.

The driver of the car Falcon was in drove off to avoid more gunshots, and law enforcement caught up with the victims about a mile away.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

In a GoFundMe page, Falcon was described as a bright boy with lots of energy who loved dogs. He was apparently from Pasadena but his family has ties to the La Puente area.

Officials said the car with the shooter was a dark-colored sedan, but no new information about the shooting has been released.

The motive behind the shooting is also unknown.

The reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the crime.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.