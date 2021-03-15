11 arrested, 21 cars impounded after Granada Hills ‘street takeover’

A massive “street takeover” in the Granada Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley led to 11 arrests and several injuries, including two officers who were hurt while trying to break up the crowd, authorities said.

Video of the Saturday night incident shows cars screeching and spewing exhaust as they drive in tight circles, or “doughnuts,” at San Fernando Mission and Balboa boulevards.

Dozens gathered to watch and cheer on the event, which blocked traffic at the intersection. Some drivers were stuck behind the wheel as traffic piled up.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived around 10:40 p.m., CHP Officer Weston Haver said. At least half a dozen CHP cruisers blocked off the intersection.

