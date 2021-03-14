11 arrested as LAPD officers clash with protesters in Hollywood after march on anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles police and dozens of protesters clashed in Hollywood late Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed by Louisville police during a botched raid at her apartment.

Video posted on social media showed police in riot gear in a tense standoff with protesters at the intersection of Vine Street and Lexington Avenue about 9:30 p.m. At one point, officers could be seen firing projectiles toward protesters. At another, protesters climbed on the hood of a police cruiser and it accelerated, sending them to the ground. There were also reports of several incidents of vandalism at neighborhood businesses.

Eleven people were arrested: five on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, three on suspicion of possessing a prohibited item, two on suspicion of unlawful assembly and one on suspicion of battery on a police officer, said Officer William Cooper, an LAPD spokesman.

Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the arrests weren’t available Sunday. Video showed someone throwing an air conditioner toward a line of police officers, but Cooper could not say whether that was what prompted the weapons arrests.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News