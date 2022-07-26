At least 11 people suffered injuries Tuesday after a pickup truck crashed into a gas station in Panorama City.

The crash happened just after 4:45 p.m. on the 13700 block of W. Roscoe Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a pickup truck that was towing a concrete pumping trailer entered the gas station but hit three vehicles and knocked over a fuel pump.

Eleven people, six adults and five children, were injured during the crash and the ensuing fuel spill.

Four people declined medical transportation, but seven others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. None of their injuries appear to be life-threatening, the Fire Department added.

Fire crews were still on the scene around 6 p.m., but no streets or lanes were closed due to the crash.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the crash or whether or not the driver of the pickup truck will face criminal charges.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.