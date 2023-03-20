At least 11 people were injured Monday morning when a fire erupted in a large Los Angeles apartment complex, authorities said.

Five of the approximately 200 units in the four-story building were burned, the Fire Department said in a statement.

The fire in the Panorama City area of the San Fernando Valley was reported around 7:30 a.m. About 100 firefighters extinguished the flames in under an hour.

Five of the approximately 200 units in the four-story building were burned, the Fire Department said in a statement. March 20, 2023. (KTLA)

Fire Capt. Erik Scott said five of the injured were taken to hospitals, including one person in serious condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.