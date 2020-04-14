11 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at L.A. County jails, custody assistant on life support, sheriff says

A Los Angeles Angeles County jail cell is shown in an undated photo. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

A custody assistant at Men’s Central Jail is on life support and is one of 33 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employees infected by the coronavirus, officials said.

“We’re just praying and rooting for him that he can pull through,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters at a news conference Monday.

Slightly more than half of the infected employees are sworn deputies, and 429 more employees are under quarantine, he said.

Eleven inmates in L.A. County jails have tested positive for the virus, including two who have fully recovered. Nearly 700 inmates are quarantined.

