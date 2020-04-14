1  of  3
Breaking News
Live: L.A. Mayor Garcetti gives briefing on city’s coronavirus response Watch live: White House addresses national response to COVID-19 Watch live: L.A. County officials provide latest updates on coronavirus cases, response to pandemic

11 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at L.A. County jails, custody assistant on life support, sheriff says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A Los Angeles Angeles County jail cell is shown in an undated photo. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles Angeles County jail cell is shown in an undated photo. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

A custody assistant at Men’s Central Jail is on life support and is one of 33 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employees infected by the coronavirus, officials said.

“We’re just praying and rooting for him that he can pull through,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters at a news conference Monday.

Slightly more than half of the infected employees are sworn deputies, and 429 more employees are under quarantine, he said.

Eleven inmates in L.A. County jails have tested positive for the virus, including two who have fully recovered. Nearly 700 inmates are quarantined.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter