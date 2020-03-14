L.A. County coronavirus cases rise to 53 with more evidence of community spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County reported 11 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 53 as community spread increases in the nation's most populous county.

Two of the new patients have an unidentified source of exposure to the virus, two were exposed during recent travel, four had come in contact with a known COVID-19 patient and the source of exposure for another three patients is still under investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

L.A. County has a total of eight COVID-19 cases believed to be a result of community transmission.

“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” Los Angeles County Public Health's director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “Our healthcare providers are prepared to see more cases, but we must all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in order to minimize strain on our healthcare system and other service providers."

As of Friday morning, California had 247 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths, including one person over 60 who was in L.A. County visiting friends and had previously traveled extensively.

There have been 1,629 cases reported in the United States and 41 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California, New York and Washington have the highest number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Health officials called for the public to adhere to social distancing requirements and wash their hands frequently.

California public health officials issued an updated policy on gatherings to protect public health and slow the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/JRvVTuMiis — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 14, 2020