Eleven people were hospitalized after being exposed to high levels ammonia at an industrial facility in Buena Park Friday morning.

Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority were first called to the building, located in the 6500 block of Cabellero Boulevard, around 9:15 a.m.

The facility was quickly evacuated but, at the time, authorities did not know what the employees had been exposed to, the Fire Authority said.

The commercial park is located roughly two miles from Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park.

Orange County firefighters respond to an ammonia leak in Buena Park on Oct. 13, 2023. (OCFA)

A total of 12 workers were decontaminated and assessed by paramedics. Eleven were transported to area hospitals and listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The cause of the ammonia leak was not immediately released.

Exposure to ammonia in air can irritate your skin, eyes, throat and lungs, and cause coughing and burns, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lung damage and death are possible if someone is exposed to very high concentrations.