Police in Garden Grove located and recovered more than 11 pounds of cocaine Sunday evening after they stopped a truck for driving recklessly and doing burnouts.

The Garden Grove Police Department shared details of the drug bust on social media and said the traffic stop was made just after 10:30 p.m. on Katella Avenue.

Officers on the scene observed the driver of an unidentified pickup truck driving recklessly, street racing and doing burnouts.

Police initiated a stop, contacted the driver and then searched the vehicle.

During their search, they found five packages that were heavily wrapped in plastic wrap located behind one of the seats.

After further investigation, it was determined that the packages contained cocaine. In total, 5 kilograms — roughly 11 pounds — were confiscated during the stop.

The driver was arrested at the scene and booked into the Orange County Jail.

It’s unclear at this time how the driver came into possession of the cocaine, or what charges they could face in court.