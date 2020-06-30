11-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV in Highland; hit-and-run driver sought: Police

Authorities are searching for a driver who fatally struck an 11-year-old girl in a residential area of Highland on Monday night, police said.

About 8:30 p.m., a dark colored SUV was heading southbound on Church Street when the vehicle hit the young pedestrian near Glenheather Drive, according to a Highland Police Department news release.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid, police said.

Deputies responded and found the unresponsive girl on the side of the road. She was rushed to a hospital where she died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police did not immediately release a detailed description of the vehicle or driver.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Deputy T.Houn or the Highland Police Department Detective Bureau at 909-425-9793.