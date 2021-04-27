11-year-old wounded in Antelope Valley shooting; gunman at large

Authorities are searching for the gunman who opened fire in a commercial area of Rosamond Tuesday evening, wounding an 11-year-old boy, officials said.

Deputies were called shortly after 5 p.m. about shots fired on the 2700 block of Diamond Street, said Kern County sheriff’s Lt. Cesar Ollague.

The street in the Antelope Valley community, about 13 miles north of Lancaster, is lined with several businesses including an auto parts store, hardware store and bakery.

When deputies arrived, they found the child with two gunshots wounds in his upper torso. He does not appear to have been the intended target, Ollague said.

The lieutenant added that the 11-year-old is expected to survive.

Two adults were also grazed by bullets and required medical attention, according to Ollague.

The investigation remained ongoing Tuesday night.

No suspect description was available, but deputies believe the shooter was traveling in a dark-blue vehicle.

Investigators hope witnesses can help provide tips to further their investigation.

No further details were immediately available.