$110,000 in fake cash seized at LAX after arriving in shipment from Hong Kong: CBP

Stacks of fake cash are seen in photos released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on March 23, 2021.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $110,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency at Los Angeles International Airport late last week, the agency announced Tuesday.

The fake cash was found in an express parcel shipment that originated in Hong Kong and arrived at LAX on Friday, according to a CBP news release. The package was headed to Northern California.

Officers were examining a shipment declared “BAR PROP 35PCS” when they discovered thousands of fraudulent bills, the release stated. In total, officials confiscated 492 $100 counterfeit notes and 3,049 $20 counterfeit notes that were inside the package.

The bills had “Prop Copy” printed on the back, which, along with their quality and the shipping method, helped investigators determine they were fake, according to CBP. It’s a federal crime to counterfeit Federal Reserve notes.

Fake $100 bills are seen in a photo released by CBP on March 22, 2021.

“By preventing the introduction of counterfeit currency into the American economy, CBP disrupts criminal groups that target our citizens, businesses and the security of the United States financial system,” Carlos C. Martel, the agency’s director of field operations in L.A., said in the release.

The U.S. Secret Service has detailed information about U.S. currency to help protect consumers and retails from falling victim to receiving counterfeit cash. More information can be found on the Secret Service’s website here.