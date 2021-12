A total of 113 Los Angeles firefighters who have so far failed to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate have been placed on unpaid leave, according to a Southern California News Group report Monday.

All city workers, including firefighters, have been told to get vaccinated or seek a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 18. Those who haven’t done either could potentially lose their jobs.

Eric Spillman reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 7, 2021.