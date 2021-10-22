115-foot Christmas Tree, described as California’s largest, arrives at Citadel Outlets in Commerce

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce.

A 115-foot fresh-cut Christmas Tree, described as California’s largest, arrived from Mt. Shasta in plenty of time for the holidays Friday morning.

The towering white fir will be decked out with more than 18,000 multi-colored lights and 10,000 ornaments in time for the outlet mall’s tree-lighting ceremony, a news release from Citadel Outlets stated.

Branches over 10-feet wide were removed from the tree so it could be loaded onto a truck for its three-day drive to Commerce. Branches will be added back onto the tree as part of the installation process.

The installation and decoration of the tree will take up to two weeks, according to Citadel Outlets.

The tree-lighting ceremony, which will be hosted by 104.3 MYFM, is set for Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

Here’s some fun facts about the tree. It’s

10 feet taller than 7 double decker buses stacked (105’)

25 feet taller than the Santa Monica Pier’s Ferris wheel (90’)

40 feet taller than Rockefeller Center’s tree (75’)

38 feet taller than Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle (77’)

70 feet taller than the Hollywood sign (45’)

A 115-foot tall white fir arrives at Citadel Outlets on Oct. 22, 2021. (Citadel Outlets)